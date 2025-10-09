Kerala: Five held in Rs 80 lakh Kundanoor steel centre robbery

Kochi, Oct 9 (PTI) Police on Thursday took five persons into custody in connection with the robbery of Rs 80 lakh from a steel sales centre in Kundanoor here.

Investigations revealed a possible financial link between the owner and some of the accused.

According to police, on Wednesday afternoon, a three‑member masked gang armed with guns, knives, and pepper spray stormed the premises, intimidated the owner and staff, and fled with the cash.

Subin Thomas, owner of the wholesale-retail steel firm, was found to have financial dealings with some suspects.

Police said three accused—Saji, Vishnu, and Joji—had allegedly offered Thomas over Rs 1 crore if he invested Rs 80 lakh in their financial business.

CCTV footage reportedly captured Thomas in conversation with the trio before the robbery.

Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya said, "Key conspirators Saji and Vishnu have already been arrested, with Saji caught in Kochi and Vishnu in Thrissur. Police have also recovered two cars used in the operation." He added, "The three masked men who executed the robbery are yet to be arrested. We are also probing the financial transactions between Saji and Subin." Police said the other two persons taken into custody were agents linked to the accused. Efforts are ongoing to trace the remaining gang members, with alerts issued to prevent them from leaving the state. PTI TBA SSK