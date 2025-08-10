Kerala: Five injured in car accident; two persons arrested

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 10 (PTI) Two men were arrested on Sunday after a car they were driving lost control and rammed into pedestrians on the footpath near the General Hospital here, injuring five people, police said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when the men were returning from Kazhakootam. The driver reportedly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, causing the vehicle to veer onto the pavement and collide with pedestrians and autorickshaw drivers.

Of the five injured, three are on ventilators and one is in the ICU at the government medical college, police added.

A case of rash and negligent driving causing hurt has been registered against the two men.

“The driver has held a license since 2019 but lacks sufficient driving experience. He brought along an experienced driver, and they went for a drive on a busy road,” a Cantonment police officer said.

He added that steps would be taken to suspend the licenses of both individuals.

Transport Commissioner C H Nagaraju, who was present at the hospital during the incident, told reporters that by the time he heard the noise and arrived at the scene, the vehicle had already struck the victims.

Police confirmed that neither the driver nor his companion sustained any injuries.