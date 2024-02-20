Kerala FM accuses Centre of financial strangulation amid legal battle

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 20 (PTI) Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Tuesday accused the Centre of "taking measures amounting to choking the state financially" after the Left government filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking the state's legitimate financial rights from the Union Government.

Following the Centre's statement in the Apex Court that it would permit Kerala to borrow money if the state withdrew the case, Balagopal denounced it as a "pressure tactic" by the Union Government.

The Kerala minister said that the Centre had offered to allow borrowing of around Rs 13,000 crore if the case was withdrawn, emphasising that this amount was to be received this month regardless of the case's status.

He clarified to the media here that the above stated amount was Kerala's legitimate right and that it is not the sum the state sought through the Supreme Court suit.

Balagopal criticised the central government for what he described as a trend of financial suffocation imposed on the state by withholding its rightful share.

He said that if funds are not released by the end of the financial year in March, the state will encounter significant challenges.

The minister said that the Centre's stance, which seeks the withdrawal of the case filed by Kerala in the Supreme Court for releasing its legitimate funds, demonstrates a heavy-handed approach against the state.

"This is a serious matter. The state is being choked financially. We strongly protest against such pressure tactics by the Centre. We hope that we will get justice from the Apex Court," he told reporters.

Filing a case in the Supreme Court is a constitutional right, Balagopoal said and questioned how it could be deemed incorrect.

He stressed that it is now evident that the state deserves its rightful share.

Balagopal said that in the Apex Court, the state's demands were highlighted citing dues under the 14th and 15th Finance Commissions.

Despite numerous attempts made by Kerala to address this issue with the central government before resorting to legal action, no resolution was achieved, Balagopal claimed.

He pointed out that Karnataka has also protested in Delhi against negligence by the Centre.

However, he accused the central government of threatening Kerala to withhold payments by citing the case filed in the Supreme Court.

On February 15, a meeting was convened in the national capital following the Supreme Court's suggestion during a hearing of the petition filed by the Kerala government accusing the Centre of interfering in the exercise of its "exclusive, autonomous and plenary powers" to regulate the state's finances by imposing a ceiling on net borrowing.

The Apex court on Monday asked the Kerala government to "mentally prepare itself" as the court may not be able to give an interim order in its favour on a plea alleging the Centre's interference in the state's finances.

"This is a pure financial thicket. How much can a court interfere, that too by an interim order," the bench said, adding, "Mentally prepare yourself (Kerala) that we may not be able to give an interim order. We are not experts on the subject matter." Noted lawyer Kapil Sibal, who appeared as counsel for Kerala in the case, said that the state's claim is over Rs 24,000 crore and its entitlement is Rs 11,000 crore but they (the Centre) want the state government to first withdraw the suit for consideration of entitlement.

"For borrowing, they are telling us to first withdraw the suit and then they will consider. Are we going to be penalised for filing a suit for our financial rights?" Sibal asked.

The court has now directed the matter to be listed on March 6 and asked both the Kerala and the Union governments to keep the channel of negotiation open to resolve the dispute. PTI TGB TGB SDP