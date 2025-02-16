Kerala FM says ASHA workers stir politically motivated; agitators reject claims

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 16 (PTI) Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Sunday termed the ongoing agitation of the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) in front of the state Secretariat here as politically motivated and said Kerala is the state which provides them the best facilities.

A large number of ASHA workers have been agitating in front of the Secretariat, the administrative hub here, for the past six days pressing various demands, including releasing of their pending incentives and honorarium.

The minister said their honorarium and incentive payments have been pending for some months as the Centre was not providing their due share in this regard.

"Kerala provides the best facilities for ASHA workers. Their allowances usually get delayed for some months. We are yet to get Rs 1,000 crore from the Centre in the health sector alone," Balagopal told reporters here.

As the union government is not granting money for the same, the state is providing the workers their payments by finding the fund on its own, he said.

The minister said the state government has all support for the agitating woman labourers. But those who brought them here for agitation are not informing the ASHA workers that the backlog in their payment happens because the Narendra Modi government at the Centre is not granting their share on time, he said.

"It may be because they are trying to use ASHA workers politically. Still, I will say... those who brought were here for agitation don't have the same concern for ASHA workers as the Kerala government and the LDF have for them," the minister added.

State Health Minister Veena George also said the state government has always shown an empathetic approach towards the demands of ASHA workers.

"Kerala is the state which provides the highest honourarium for ASHA workers in the country," she said.

George also said she had submitted a memorandum to the union health minister after visiting him in New Delhi soon after the new government came to power and her top demand was to increase the honorarium of ASHA workers.

Meanwhile, the ASHA workers who have been taking part in a day-and-night agitation in front of the Secretariat rejected the claims of the ministers and said they would continue their strike until their demands are met.

"We are not here because of any political reasons. We are not that kind of persons whom anyone can simply bring here saying politics," one of the agitating ASHA workers told reporters here.

"We are getting Rs 232 daily as payment. If that amount is due for three months, what will we do other than agitating?" she asked.

Another ASHA worker said they were getting the same amount for the last 18 years despite their responsibilities having doubled over the years.

"The finance minister's statement that we are agitating because of political interests has amounted to humiliating the woman workers," she said.

The ASHA workers said they would go ahead with their agitation as their talks with Health Minister Veena George held on Saturday remained inconclusive.

At present, over 26,000 women are reportedly working as ASHA workers across the state. PTI LGK KH