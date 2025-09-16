Kerala forest officer suspended over misconduct complaint

Wayanad (Kerala), Sep 16 (PTI) A forest officer in Kerala's Wayanad district has been suspended after a woman colleague accused him of "misbehaving" with her during a night shift earlier this month, officials said on Tuesday.

Section Forest Officer K K Ratheesh Kumar was suspended by Chief Conservator of Forests Anjan Kumar, following a report from the local range officer, they said.

The action came after the release of an audio clip in which he was allegedly heard admitting to the misconduct and pressuring the complainant to withdraw her case.

The incident was reported to have taken place on the night of September 1 at the Sugandhagiri section forest office, where the woman beat forest officer was on duty.

She alleged that Kumar arrived around midnight, locked the office and attempted to assault her.

Police in Padinjarethara have registered a case based on her complaint and recorded her statement, though no arrest has yet been made.

Despite alleged pressure from colleagues and offers of money to withdraw her complaint, the woman stood firm.

The case has triggered protests, with the Youth Congress marching to the Kalpetta Divisional Forest Office demanding swift action.