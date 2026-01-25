Kerala: Former HR manager held for sexual harassment, sharing vulgar videos with staff

Kottayam (Kerala), Jan 25 (PTI) Police on Sunday said they arrested a former HR manager of a hospital in Changanassery for allegedly sending pornographic videos and seeking sexual favours from a nun.

The accused has been identified as Babu Thomas (45), a native of Ponkunnam.

According to police, Thomas was working as the HR manager at a church-run hospital, and the nun was his colleague.

He allegedly sent pornographic and vulgar videos to her and sought sexual favours.

The nun initially complained to hospital authorities, following which disciplinary action was taken and Thomas was terminated.

A police complaint was subsequently filed, and he was taken into custody on Saturday, police said.

After recording his arrest, the police produced him before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

Police said they have information that Thomas had also misbehaved with other women staff at the hospital.

Examination of his mobile phone revealed that he had sent vulgar messages and videos to several employees. Statements from other staff will be recorded as part of the ongoing investigation. PTI TBA SSK