Kerala gas cylinder explosion case: One held

Palakkad, Sep 8 (PTI) A 48-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with the death of two elderly women in a gas cylinder blast at Shornur near here, police said on Friday.

According to police, Padmini (75) and her sister Thankam (72) died in the cylinder explosion on Thursday.

Locals had apprehended Manikandan near the place where the blast occurred and handed him over to the police.

"The accused, a painting labourer, is a resident of Thrithala near here and was apprehended from the locality itself," they said.

Police have detained the man on suspicion of attempting to rob the victims and triggering the blast.

Investigationi is on, they added.