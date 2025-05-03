Kerala girl contracts rabies despite vaccination, critical in hospital

Thiruvananthapuram, May 3 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl who was mauled by a stray dog weeks ago has developed symptoms of rabies despite receiving vaccination, her family said on Saturday.

As her condition worsened, the girl was shifted to the Sree Avittom Thirunal (SAT) Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where she is currently on ventilator support, they said.

A native of Kunnicode in the neighbouring Kollam district of Kerala, the girl was bitten on her elbow on April 8, her mother told the media.

The incident comes just days after a six-year-old girl in Malappuram district died of rabies despite having received vaccination.

"Soon after she was bitten, we thoroughly washed her wounds and took her to the nearby family health centre, where she was administered an anti-rabies vaccine," the mother said.

She added that her daughter was then taken to the Punalur Taluk Hospital, where she received additional medications and vaccine doses.

However, a few days ago, the girl suddenly developed severe pain at the wound site and was down with fever, prompting her parents to rush her back to the hospital.

Subsequent tests confirmed that she had contracted rabies, her mother said, quoting doctors.

SAT Hospital authorities also confirmed that the girl had received all the recommended doses of the vaccine.

Her condition remains critical, and she continues to be on ventilator support, they added.

SAT Hospital Superintendent Dr. Bindhu said it cannot be concluded that the girl contracted rabies because the vaccine was ineffective.

"If the bite occurred on a vein, the virus could directly reach the brain," she explained.

In such a situation, it would be impossible to determine how effective the vaccine would be, she said, adding that the hospital was doing everything possible to save the child.

Responding to the incident, Health Minister Veena George said vaccines used in state hospitals are administered only after ensuring their quality.

While speaking to reporters in Kozhikode, George said she had recently written to the Centre, requesting that vaccines be subjected to quality tests again, after concerns were raised earlier.

Vaccines used in rabies cases at state-run hospitals are tested and certified for quality by the Central Drugs Laboratory in Kasauli, the minister added. PTI LGK SSK ADB