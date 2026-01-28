Kerala gives in-principle nod to RRTS corridor from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 28 (PTI) The Kerala government on Wednesday gave in-principle approval for the implementation of a Regional Rapid Transit System project in the state.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, according to a statement issued by his office.

The proposed RRTS corridor will cover a distance of 583 km from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod.

A formal letter will be sent to the Centre expressing the state’s interest in the project, and the Transport Department has been tasked with initiating the necessary consultations, the statement said.

Following discussions with the Centre, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed once in-principle approval is received.

The Transport Department will then submit the project’s technical and financial details, along with proposed sources of funding, to the Cabinet for final approval. PTI HMP SSK