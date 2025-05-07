Kerala Government launches 'Jyothi' to ensure education for children of migrant workers

Thiruvananthapuram, May 7 (PTI) The Kerala government has launched a comprehensive initiative aimed at ensuring access to education for the children of migrant workers.

Titled "Jyothi", the programme seeks to bring all children of migrant workers aged 3 to 6 into the anganwadis while ensuring those aged 6 and above are fully integrated into public schools, a CMO statement said here on Wednesday.

Migrant workers form an essential part of Kerala's workforce, with over 35 lakh workers contributing across various sectors, it said.

Many live in the state with their families, making it imperative to extend Kerala's legacy of universal and free public education to their children as well.

The initiative also focuses on fostering cultural and educational inclusion, it said.

This project marks a crucial step in advancing the welfare and empowerment of migrant workers and reaffirms the Kerala Government's commitment to inclusive development, the CMO statement added. PTI LGK ADB