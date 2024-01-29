Kerala government to continue to host Keraleeyam as an annual event, citing mass participation

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 29 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed in the state Assembly on Monday that Keraleeyam, showcasing the essence of the southern state to the world, would continue as an annual event in the coming years, taking into account public opinion and participation.

He was responding to a question asked by MLA and senior CPI(M) leader M V Govindan during the state assembly session.

Reflecting on the success of the first Keraleeyam event held last year, Vijayan noted significant public participation despite the challenging weather conditions due to the rains.

"We plan to continue this event, which helps us showcase Kerala's achievements to the world. It also facilitates gathering suggestions for the future development of the state from experts through various seminars," Vijayan stated.

He said the event would also play a role in boosting the tourism sector as various cultural events are organised as part of Keraleeyam.

During Keraleeyam 2023, experts from around the world engaged in discussions on various policies for the future development of Kerala, he added.

The Opposition Congress-led UDF and the BJP had boycotted the event last year, accusing the government of extravagant spending on Keraleeyam. In response, Vijayan expressed hope that those who had boycotted the event in the past would participate in the coming years.

The Chief Minister also informed the House that an organising committee headed by the Chief Secretary has already been formed for Keraleeyam 2024.

The inaugural Keraleeyam took place on Kerala Piravi Day on November 1, 2023.

The week-long event featured 42 venues and 25 seminars focussed on shaping the future of New Kerala, along with exhibitions, food festivals, and grand art performances.

The festival highlighted Kerala's commitment to secularism, unity, and its unique culture, the government said. PTI RRT RRT ANE