Kerala government to empower women to take up film production and technology work

Kochi, Feb 22 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said steps will be initiated to empower women to take up film production and technology work in the cinema industry.

Advertisment

Vijayan was responding to a suggestion put forth by noted actor Aishwarya Lekshmi who called for government intervention to formulate a curriculum to introduce film production and technology to the younger generation.

"Steps will be taken to empower women to venture into business sectors like film production in the movie industry. We will make facilities to promote women in film production and film technology in the movie industry," Vijayan said.

In an interaction with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Nava Kerala Sthree Sadas event held as a follow-up to the Nava Kerala Sadas, Lekshmi urged the government to formulate a curriculum to introduce film production and technology to the young generation.

Advertisment

During the event held at the CIAL Convention Centre today, the chief minister interacted with women from various sectors.

Vijayan said the issues mentioned and suggestions will be considered with utmost seriousness.

He said all steps will also be taken to encourage sports in the state.

Advertisment

The CM assured that the government would consider the possibility of recruiting sportspersons for government jobs annually instead of the current process of once every five years.

A government release said over 3,000 women from various sectors across the state took part in the event held here.

The state government said it would also initiate steps for the uplift of the transgender community in the state.

Ministers Veena George and R Bindu, sportspersons Shiny Wilson, Mercy Kuttan and M D Valsamma, film personalities Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nilambur Ayisha and Vaikom Vijayalakshmi, as well as senior scientist Tessy Thomas, popularly known as India's Missile Woman, were among those who participated in the event. PTI RRT RRT ANE