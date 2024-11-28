Kerala government to intensify cleanliness drive

Thiruvanathapuram, Nov 28 (PTI) A meeting convened by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday decided to mobilise the masses under the leadership of local self-government bodies to intensify the project of garbage-free ‘New Kerala.’ The works of the Sanitation Mission, State Pollution Control Board and Kerala Solid Waste Management Project will be expedited to address the delay in obtaining technical approvals for using innovative technologies of private entrepreneurs in waste management, an official release here said.

Advertisment

The executive committees of each ward of local self-government bodies have been asked to lead the cleaning activities. The department of Local Self-Government has been directed to convene meetings of all local bodies to ensure that the committees function effectively.

Local self-government bodies will be allowed to facilitate the implementation of public-private partnership for solid waste management. Any delay in obtaining government approvals for various projects related to waste management will be avoided, it said.

The meeting also resolved to give permission within two weeks after completion of procedures in such applications.

Advertisment

The preparations for ‘Total Sanitation Declaration’ were also discussed at the meeting. The declaration of 100 percent greening of neighbourhoods and tourism centres will be made by March 30 next year, it added.

All government offices will be declared as green offices on January 26 next year. On the same day, the cities in all local self-government bodies will also be declared fully clean and beautiful towns.

The meeting was attended by Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh, chief secretary Sarada Muralidharan and ‘Navakerala’ (New Kerala) action plan coordinator T N Seema, the release said. PTI MVG MVG ROH