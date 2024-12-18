Kerala Government to organise global investment summit in February

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 18 (PTI) The Left Government in Kerala will organise a two-day global investment summit in Kochi in February, 2025.

A cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, gave an in-principle nod to conduct the summit.

The objective of the ambitious programme, to be held in the LuLu Bolgatty International Convention Centre, is to coordinate and strengthen the efforts to make Kerala an investment-friendly state in accordance with the state Industrial Policy 2023, a statement issued by CMO on Wednesday said.

Titled 'Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025', the event, scheduled on February 21 and 22, is being held with the cooperation of various government departments.

A high power committee, chaired by the Chief Secretary, would be entrusted with the presentation of the investment proposals of various departments and to grant timely sanction for the large-scale enterprises with investments above Rs 50 crore, it said.

Among other decisions, the cabinet also decided to amend the Kerala Minor Minerals Concession Rules to address various issues faced by the red stone mining sector. PTI LGK ADB