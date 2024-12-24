Kerala Governor, Assembly speaker, LoP extend Christmas greetings

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday extended greetings to the people of the state on the eve of Christmas and wished that the celebration inspires everyone to build a more harmonious and compassionate society.

In a message, he urged people to reflect on the divine message of peace, love, and forgiveness that Jesus Christ imparted to the world.

"As we commemorate the birth of Lord Jesus Christ, let us reflect on the divine message of peace, love, and forgiveness that he imparted to the world. May this celebration deepen our bonds of unity and inspire us to build a more harmonious and compassionate society," the Governor said.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and state Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer also wished people on the occasion of Christmas.

At a time when intolerance is getting intensified, may everyone be able to understand the message of Christmas and accept each other, cutting across differences, the speaker said in his message.

Satheesan, in his message, said Christmas is a celebration which gives confidence to people that they can overcome all difficulties and obstacles in life. May this year's Christmas bring change and hope to everyone's life, the LoP added.