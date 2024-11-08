Kerala Governor blames state govt for lack of regular VCs in most universities

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 8 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday blamed the ruling Left government for the absence of regular Vice Chancellors in the majority of the universities in the state.

The Governor stated that over the past 75 years, it has been the Chancellor of universities in the state who constituted the selection committees for choosing VCs.

However, in every instance where he formed a selection committee, the state government challenged it in the Kerala High Court, which subsequently stayed the proceedings, Khan, as Chancellor, told reporters.

"So, what can I do?" he asked.

Khan warned that if the state government "plays games with universities," it will lead to a decline in educational standards, ultimately putting the future of upcoming generations at risk.

When reporters noted that he had not consented to several bills passed by the state assembly regarding university appointments, Khan responded that he acted in accordance with the Constitution.

He explained that when he found the government had overstepped its jurisdiction, he exercised his constitutional authority to refer the bills to the President.

"The government will not be run according to the whims of individuals or even elected representatives. It will be run according to the provisions of the Constitution," Khan asserted.

He added that, apart from one university where he reappointed a VC, all other universities in the state lack regular VCs.

Regarding reporters' questions on the Kodakara black money case, Khan said the Enforcement Directorate was investigating it.

"Allow the agencies to do their work without interference. Who am I to sit in judgment over their investigation or anyone else’s? The law will take its own course," he said. PTI HMP HMP SSK KH