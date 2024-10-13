Kerala Governor calls CPI(M) state secy 'johnny'

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 13 (PTI) The war of words between the Kerala Governor and the ruling CPI(M) continued with Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday referring to the Left party's state secretary M V Govindan as a 'johnny', two days after the Marxist veteran termed him a "caretaker Governor".

Khan, speaking to reporters at the international airport here, said that he will "deal" with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directly.

"I will not deal with these 'johnnies'," he said after reporters told him that Govindan had referred to him as a "caretaker Governor".

Khan also said that it showed the understanding Govindan had of the Constitution. "Good for him," he added.

The Governor and the CM have been at loggerheads following Khan's summons to the chief secretary and DGP seeking information about any alleged anti-national activities going on in the state.

On Friday, Khan accused Vijayan of keeping him in the dark about "crimes against the nation" committed in the state and said he will report it to the Centre and the President.

Hitting back at him, Govindan had called Khan a "caretaker Governor" and said "do not try to scare us".

The CPI(M) state secretary had also said that the "threats" of Khan that he would report about the CM and the state government to the Centre and the President were "mere rumblings".

The Congress-led UDF, meanwhile, has termed the tussle between Khan and the CPI(M) as a "drama" which the two sides enact whenever the ruling Left government is in trouble.

"They will soon enter into a compromise as always," it said. PTI HMP HMP KH