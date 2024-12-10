Kerala Governor, CM condole death of former External Affairs Minister SM Krishna

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 10 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday condoled the passing of former Karnataka CM and External Affairs Minister SM Krishna.

Krishna died at his residence in Bengaluru early Tuesday morning.

The 92-year-old veteran politician was ailing for quite some time, a family source said.

Khan, in a post on Facebook, said, "Heartfelt condolences on the sad passing of S M Krishna, former Chief Minister of Karnataka. His contributions to society in various capacities will be long remembered. May his soul attain Mukti." Vijayan expressed sadness at Krishna's demise and remembered him as a leader who served the nation in various capacities.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of S M Krishna ji, a leader who served the nation in various capacities. His contributions to public life will be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," the Kerala CM said in a post on social media platform 'X'.

In January last year, Krishna announced his retirement from active politics, citing his age as the reason.

He was the 16th Chief Minister of Karnataka from October 11, 1999, to May 28, 2004, (from Congress).

He also served as the Governor of Maharashtra and was the External Affairs Minister during the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government from 2009 to 2012. PTI HMP HMP KH