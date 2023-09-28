Kerala Governor, CM condole death of M S Swaminathan

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 28 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday expressed grief at the death of renowned agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan who was the driving force behind the nation's 'Green Revolution'.

Khan said Swaminathan was the "key architect of India's Green Revolution and his vision of prosperity through science and agriculture, reflected in his matchless contribution to food security." "Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Dr.M.S.Swaminathan, key architect of India's #GreenRevolution.

"Dr Swaminathan's vision of prosperity through science and agriculture, reflected in his matchless contribution to food security. He was the pride of not just Kerala, but the entire nation. May his soul attain mukti," Khan said in a post on social media platform X.

Vijayan, condoling the demise of Swaminathan, said the scientist was a true visionary and pioneer in agriculture and sustainable development.

The CM, in a post on X, said that the agriculture icon's tireless efforts to ensure food security and improve the lives of farmers would always be remembered.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of the architect of the Indian Green Revolution, Dr. M S Swaminathan. A true visionary and pioneer in agriculture and sustainable development. His tireless efforts to ensure food security and improve the lives of our farmers will always be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," the chief minister said.

Swaminathan was an internationally renowned agronomist who dedicated his life to make India self-sufficient in agriculture, he said according to a message issued by the Chief Ministers' Office.

When we hear the term 'Green Revolution', Swaminathan, who was its chief architect, comes to mind, the CM said.

"His research on improving the viability of seeds to produce large yields helped to popularise agriculture on a massive scale," he said.

Vijayan also said that Swaminathan, who won many awards at the national and international levels, was the pride of Kerala and his death was an irreparable loss to the nation.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly V D Satheesan also condoled the death of the agricultural scientist, saying that Swaminathan played a crucial role in developing the agricultural sector as the backbone of the Indian economy.

"The projects implemented by M S Swaminathan in the field of agriculture led India to self-sufficiency in the field of food production. What distinguished him was his ability to implement scientific discoveries in a popular and useful manner," Satheesan said.

Swaminathan was 98 and is survived by three daughters.

The celebrated agriculture icon was being treated for age-related illness for quite some time, M S Swaminathan Research Foundation sources said.

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev also mourned the death of Swaminathan.

"Mourning the loss of M S Swaminathan, a global agricultural leader and visionary. His pioneering green revolution work transformed farming, averted famines, and left an enduring global legacy that will nourish future generations," Rajeev said in a post on the social media platform X. PTI HMP HMP KH