Kerala Governor, CM condole death of Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar in plane crash

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 28 (PTI) Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday condoled the death of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash.

Arlekar, in a statement issued by Lok Bhavan said, "My heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues and the people of Maharashtra. May his soul attain Mukti." Vijayan, in a post on social media platform X, said he was "deeply saddened" to learn of the tragic demise of Pawar in a plane crash at Baramati.

"His contribution to the public life and development of Maharashtra will be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, his colleagues, and the people of Maharashtra in this hour of profound grief," the CM said on X.

BJP Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar termed Pawar's death as "sad and shocking".

"I sincerely share in the grief of his family members, supporters and the people of Maharashtra in this untimely demise," he said in a Facebook post.

Pawar and four others were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred when the plane carrying Pawar (66) and others landed near Baramati, they said.

According to Flight Radar, the flight took off from Mumbai at 8.10 am and it disappeared from radar around 8.45 am.

Pawar was traveling to Baramati from Mumbai to address public meetings as part of the campaign for the February 5 zilla parishad elections in the state. PTI HMP ADB