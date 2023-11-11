Kerala Governor, CM extend Deepavali greetings

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 11 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday greeted people of the state on the eve of Deepavali and wished that the festival brings a greater sense of oneness that strengthens social harmony.

Advertisment

In a message, Khan conveyed the heartiest Deepavali greetings to the people of Kerala and Keralites all over the world.

"May the festival of lights brighten our hearts with the joy of celebration, the spirit of empathy and a greater sense of oneness that strengthens our social harmony. I wish everyone a happy and prosperous Deepavali," the Governor added.

Vijayan said the message of the festival is the light of unity and friendship.

Advertisment

"Let us celebrate this Deepavali by embracing the great ideals of peace and brotherhood," he said.

State Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer, in his message, said the core of every festival and celebration is the triumph of good and love.

"May everyone celebrate this Deepavali with compassion and spread the light of the festival to the whole world," he said.

It is the happiness of sharing and togetherness that make every celebration special, he added.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly VD Satheesan also extended greeting to the people on the occasion. PTI LGK KH