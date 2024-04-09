Kerala Governor, CM extend Eid-ul-Fitr greetings

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 9 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday extended greetings to the Muslim community in the state on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and wished the festival may strengthen brotherhood and compassion among the people.

Advertisment

In a message, Khan said Eid-ul-Fitr celebrates the glory of self-restraint, sacrifice and generosity and the fast reminds us of our responsibility of creating a hunger-free and happier world.

"My heartiest greetings to Keralites all over the world, on the solemn occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr," he said.

May the divine light of brotherhood and compassion strengthen our harmony, inspiring us to rededicate ourselves to the service of humanity, the Governor further said.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Vijayan said the state is all set to celebrate the Eid after ending the fast which upholds the values of sacrifice and humanity.

The period of fasting ahead of the Eid teaches us to understand the pains and sorrows of those around us and share their difficulties, he said in his message.

"Ours is a state where people from different communities live with love and happiness. Be wary of reactionary forces that try to create a rift in this unity by spewing the poison of communalism," the CM said.

He also wanted people to counter such attempts by unity.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan and Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer also extended Eid greetings to the people. PTI LGK SS