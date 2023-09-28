Kerala Governor, CM extend 'Milad E Sherif' greetings

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have extended greetings to the people of the southern state on the occasion of 'Milad E Sherif' on Thursday and urged everyone to draw inspiration from the messages of Prophet Muhammad.

Khan wished that the Prophet's message of compassion and universal brotherhood inspire people to perform genuine deeds for the welfare of all.

"Best wishes to the people of Kerala on Milad E Sherif. May Prophet Muhammad's message of compassion & universal brotherhood inspire us to perform genuine deeds for the welfare of all," he said in his greetings on Wednesday.

The chief minister, in his greetings, said Prophet Muhammad's messages uphold the spirit of universal brotherhood and equality. May this occasion help us to spread the messages of Prophet and celebrate the day together with mutual love, Vijayan added.

Meanwhile, the Muslim community in Kerala celebrated the 'Milad E Sherif', which is considered as the birthday of the Prophet, by distributing sweets, organising cultural programmes and taking out processions across the state.