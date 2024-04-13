Kerala Governor, CM extend Vishu greetings

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 13 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday extended greetings to the people of the state on the eve of Vishu.

While Governor Khan wished that the harvest festival strengthen people's commitment to protect nature, CM Vijayan, in his message, said the occasion inspires people to uplift their minds irrespective of caste and religion.

Malayalees across the world celebrate "Vishu" on the first day of the Malayalam month of 'Medam' which falls on April 14 this year.

In a message, Khan termed Vishu as a 'blissful occasion'.

"I convey my heartiest greetings to the people of Kerala and other Keralites all over the world on the blissful occasion of Vishu, which marks the beginning of a period of plenitude.

"May this harvest festival usher in a spell of greater prosperity, contentment and togetherness and strengthen our commitment to protect Mother Nature whose resources sustain us," he said.

Meanwhile, Vijayan said Vishu is a reminder to reclaim and enrich our agrarian culture and heritage.

The festival was also seen as an occasion of equality by the elderly people, he added.

"(Now-a-days) The reactionary forces are going ahead with their hidden plans to create communal division in our society where people of different caste and religions live in harmony," the chief minister said.

He urged people to be vigilant to recognise this danger and prevent it.

The Left veteran also wished that the Vishu celebrations be a step towards building a new world where brotherhood and equality thrive.

Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan also extended Vishu greetings to people of the state.

Vishu is also considered as the Malayalam New Year. PTI LGK KH