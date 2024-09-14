Kerala Governor, CM extends Onam greetings

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 14 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday extended greetings to Keralites across the globe on the eve of Onam.

While Khan said that the harvest festival cherishes the legacy of a life of equality, oneness and prosperity, Vijayan pointed out that the Onam is coming this time against the backdrop of landslides that had rocked Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Wayanad.

The CM wished that the concept of Onam, which teaches that all human beings are equal, be an inspiration to uphold the unity of human minds, transcending all kinds of discrimination.

In his message, Khan said Onam brightens every home with the joy of festivity, celebrates the cherished legacy of a life of equality, oneness and prosperity and inspires everyone to strive to create such a society.

"Together, let us spread the melody, charm and sparkle of Onam across the world as Kerala's message of love, equality and harmony," he added.

CM Vijayan also said the harvest festival brings fond memories of a past of brotherhood and abundance which provide strength to build a future of coexistence and prosperity.

Recalling the landslide tragedy in Wayanad, the chief minister said the state government is now engaged in a major mission to rebuild houses, reclaim livelihoods and make the landslide-hit regions economically and socially dynamic.

"Therefore, during this celebration, let us be compassionate about our brothers and sisters who have survived this calamity," Vijayan said in the message.

The CM also urged people to be part of the reconstruction of the landslide devastated areas by contributing to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

"Thus, let's make our Onam celebrations meaningful," the Left veteran said and wished everyone a happy Onam.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan, Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer were among those who extended Onam greetings to the people of the state. PTI LGK KH