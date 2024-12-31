Kerala Governor, CM greet people on new year eve

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 31 (PTI) The outgoing Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition V D Satheeshan greeted the people of the state on the eve of the new year.

In his message, the Governor extended his warmest wishes to the people of Kerala and Keralites around the globe for a joyful and prosperous new year.

"I sincerely wish that the year 2025 strengthens our unity and sense of security, and inspire harmony in thoughts and actions, paving the way for the greater progress and prosperity of our beloved state," he said.

In his message, Vijayan said the new year was not just a date, but a day to welcome new hopes and celebrations in the days to come.

The new year marks the unity of all sections of people without considerations of caste, religion, or class, he said.

"Let the year 2025 bring more unity among us to provide energy for making things brighter for all people," he said.

"We will strive for the virtue and progress of the state unitedly," the CM said.

The Opposition Leader in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheeshan, also greeted the people of the state.

He said the year 2025 is going to be a year of hope. "We should have the confidence to overcome all the crises and hurdles before us in the coming year," he said.

Wishing a prosperous new year to all, he urged the people to strive for the betterment of the marginalised sections in society. PTI MVG MVG KH