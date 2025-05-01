Kerala Governor, CM, opposition leader extend May Day greetings

Thiruvananthapuram, May 1 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan on Thursday extended May Day greetings to the people of the state and called for protecting the labour class from capitalist exploitation.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar had extended his May Day greetings on Wednesday, appreciating the dedication of the working class in the state.

"May Day is a symbol of solidarity and continuous struggle for workers’ rights. I extend my warm wishes to the industrious people of the state, whose dedication brings prosperity at the workplace," Arlekar had said in a Facebook post.

On Thursday, CM Vijayan, in his greetings, said that human history has been forged through the toil of the working class "whose labour sustains the world even as we continue to resist the chains of capitalist exploitation".

"Let us stand united in our struggle for justice, dignity, and equality. #MayDay greetings to all. Salutes!" he said in a post on social media platform X.

Satheesan, in his greetings on Facebook, said that governments which focus on concentrating the majority of the wealth in the hands of a few are putting everyone in crisis and affect every profession and worker.

He said that in the current times when fascist governments were only concerned about corporate interests, everyone needs to work together to protect jobs and workplaces. PTI HMP HMP ADB