Kerala Governor, CM, Speaker and Cong leaders condole Yechury's demise

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 12 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday condoled the demise of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Khan said that Yechury was committed towards democracy and people's welfare and the same was reflected in his approach to social issues.

"Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Sri #sitaramyechuri, former MP and senior leader. His commitment towards democracy and people's welfare reflected in his approach to social issues. May his soul attain Mukti," he said in a post on social media platform 'X'.

Vijayan described the late CPI(M) veteran as an unparalleled leader of the Communist movement, and said his death was an irreparable loss for the nation, especially during its time of crisis.

Condolences also poured in from various Left and Congress leaders, including Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer, Leader of Opposition in the state legislature V D Satheesan, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran and CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, who all termed his death as an irreparable loss to Indian politics and the Communist movement.

Yechury died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Thursday following a prolonged illness. He was 72.

Vijayan said that the news of Yechury's demise caused him immense sadness and heartache.

He recalled that the Marxist stalwart guided the party as its general secretary for nine years through tough political times.

Vijayan said that Yechury, through his clear political stands, while in leadership positions, was not only a guide for the party, but also for the Left front and Indian politics.

"His death is an irreparable loss to the country at a time when the country and its people are facing a serious crisis," the CM said in a statement issued by his office.

Vijayan, Speaker Shamseer and other Left leaders also recalled Yechury's years as a student leader and how he spoke against former PM Indira Gandhi during the Emergency time.

Shamseer also said that Yechury played an important role in the creation of the INDIA bloc and in leading it.

Viswam termed him as a "vibrant leader" whose demise was an intense loss for the entire Communist movement.

Similar views were expressed by state Excise Minister M B Rajesh and Left veteran G Sudhakaran.

Satheesan and K Sudhakaran remembered Yechury as a pragmatic leader who had a clear political stand and always put the interests of the poor, downtrodden and minorities at the forefront.

They also said that he was a close friend of the Congress party and had a hand in the formation of the INDIA bloc.

The Congress leaders also remembered him as the face of moderation and secular values in Indian politics.

Yechury had been in a critical condition for the last few days and was on respiratory support. The veteran leader died at 3.05 pm, sources said.