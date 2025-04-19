Kerala Governor, CM, Speaker extend Easter greetings

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 19 (PTI) Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Speaker A N Shamseer on Saturday extended greetings to the people of the state on the eve of Easter.

The Governor, in his greetings, expressed hope that the celebration would inspire individuals to serve the weak and the destitute and that it should encourage people to embrace "empathy and forgiveness." "I convey my heartiest greetings to Christians of Kerala and across the world on the blessed occasion of Easter, which celebrates the resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ.

"May the celebration of Easter enrich our minds with empathy and forgiveness, and inspire us to dedicate ourselves to the service of the weak and the destitute in a spirit of oneness," he said in his message on Facebook.

In his greetings, Vijayan said the joy of Easter gives the strength to overcome suffering.

He said that Easter sends a message that no obstacle in the world can stop the light of hope and reminds us that no struggle for goodness and justice will be in vain.

The CM said that the celebrations will provide the energy for a collective effort to build a new Kerala.

Shamseer, in his message, said Easter gives a message of courage and hope for all humanity to move forward.

In a statement issued by his office, the Speaker said it is the beauty of sharing that makes every celebration great.

Easter marks the culmination of the Holy Week of prayers and penitence, recalling the final phase of Christ's life from his arrest to his crucifixion, followed by his resurrection. PTI HMP HMP KH