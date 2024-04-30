Kerala Governor, CM, Speaker extend May Day greetings

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 30 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer on Tuesday extended May Day greetings to the people of the southern state and appreciated the efforts of the working class in the state.

Khan in his greetings on the eve of May Day, which is celebrated world over on May 1, said the industry and commitment of the working people of the state "facilitate the progress of our nation and the world".

"I wish them greater success in refining their skills and in guarding their rights and dignity through harmony," he said in a Facebook post.

Vijayan, in a statement issued by his office, said this was a time when the working class' efforts to organise against exploitation and lead struggles for their rights were facing various challenges.

The CM said that a strong class-conscious struggle against propaganda of hate, violence and oppression will emerge after facing these challenges.

"This May Day will give the strength for the struggles for a better tomorrow," he added.

Shamseer, in a statement issued by his office, said May Day was a commemoration of the hard work of workers and their struggle for rights, which are the foundation of the world economy.

The state secretariat of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) -- the CPI(M)'s trade wing -- also extended May Day greetings and called for its proper celebration.

The CITU, in a Facebook post, said that this year May Day, the international workers day, was being celebrated at a time when the voice of the working class should be raised against the "inequality created by globalisation and neoliberalism" as well as "against imperialism's lust for war and fascism".

Elamaram Kareem, state general secretary of the CITU, urged everyone to observe May Day properly by organising rallies, including at district and area centers, in coordination with all relevant organisations.

In the post, the CITU claimed that presently workers have lost many of their rights, including the right to organise, permanent jobs were being replaced with contract labour, casual labour or apprenticeships and there was no job stability with the advent of artificial intelligence.

"Even in cutting-edge companies in the online and IT sectors, the labour situation is dire. As the application of artificial intelligence, generative artificial intelligence etc. is widespread in various fields, employment and job stability are disappearing," the CITU claimed in its post. PTI HMP HMP KH