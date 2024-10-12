Kerala Governor, CM tussle a 'drama', they will again compromise: UDF

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 12 (PTI) The Congress-led UDF opposition on Saturday termed as a 'drama" the ongoing verbal duel between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on one side and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPI(M) on the other, and said "they will again enter into a compromise".

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan said that both the Governor and the Left party come together to do things in violation of the laws, and when the state government is in distress, they start fighting.

"There have been so many such fights between them in the past. Each time they compromise with each other. So, all this is a drama. We have said so earlier too," he said.

Satheesan said that once the state cabinet decided to convene an assembly session and the same was approved by the Governor, then no ordinance can be promulgated.

"However, this time the government came out with an ordinance after the assembly was convened and the Governor signed it. So, they both violated the law. They work together when violating the laws and rules," the opposition leader said.

He was referring to Khan's statement a day ago that after the session was convened the chief secretary of the state came to the Raj Bhavan to seek his assent for an ordinance.

"I said it was not proper to do so as the Assembly was in session and to re-examine it. The chief secretary came again and said it was fine. So, I signed it.

"So, all this time they were coming without authorisation of the CM. No more will they be welcome," the Governor had said.

Khan had also accused Vijayan of keeping him in the dark about "crimes against the nation" committed in the state and said he will report it to the Centre and the President.

Hitting back at him on the same day, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan had called Khan a "caretaker Governor" and said "do not try to scare us".

Govindan had also said that the "threats" of Khan that he would report about the CM and the state government to the Centre and the President were "mere rumblings".

On Saturday, his party colleague A K Balan too termed Khan as a "caretaker or stepney Governor" who does not stand with the elected government and acts contrary to the Constitution.

Balan said that Khan's decision to not allow entry to the chief secretary and the DGP into the Raj Bhavan was a violation of the Constitution and evidence that he wants disruption of law and order in the state.

He said that if the Governor thinks he can damage the government in any manner through such methods, he is wrong.

The Governor and the CM have been at loggerheads following Khan's summons to the chief secretary and DGP seeking information about any alleged anti-national activities going on in the state.