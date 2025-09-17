Kerala Governor, CM wish PM Modi on his 75th birthday

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 17 (PTI) Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 75 on Wednesday.

Arlekar conveyed his birthday greetings via a Facebook post on Tuesday night, while the CM extended his wishes to Modi on Wednesday on the social media platform X.

"Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar conveyed his heartiest wishes to Prime Minister @PMOIndia Narendra Modi-Ji @narendramodi on his birthday (17th September), praying for many more years of dedicated service to the nation," a Raj Bhavan post said.

Vijayan, in his post on X, said, "Warm birthday wishes to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi. Wishing you good health and happiness." Modi was born on September 17, 1950 in a small town, Vadnagar, in Gujarat. PTI HMP HMP ROH