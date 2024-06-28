Kerala governor constitutes search committees for VC selection in six universities

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 28 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has constituted search committees for the selection of vice chancellors for six universities in the state, Raj Bhavan sources said here on Friday.

The governor's secretariat on Friday issued notifications for selecting Vice Chancellors for Kerala University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Kerala Agricultural University, and Malayalam University, they said.

According to separate notifications for the six universities, the governor took the decision using his power as chancellor conferred by provisions of the University Act, and in compliance with the judgement of the Kerala High Court dated December 8, 2022.

The committees have been directed to make their recommendations within a period of three months from the date of the notification.

The governor's move comes amidst an ongoing tussle between the Raj Bhavan and the Left government in Kerala over various matters related to the administration of universities in the state. The state government has not reacted to the governor's latest move. PTI TGB SKY SKY