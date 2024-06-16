Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan extends Bakrid greetings

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday wished the people of Kerala on the occasion of Bakrid which will be celebrated in the state tomorrow.

In a statement, Khan said that the spirit of sacrifice and everlasting faith in the Almighty, inspire us to remain united through love and compassion.

"My heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of Kerala and other Keralites all over the world on the blissful occasion of Eid-ul-Ad’ha.

"May the celebration which glorifies the spirit of sacrifice and everlasting faith in the Almighty, inspire us to remain united through love, compassion and kind deeds that strengthen our fraternity and social harmony," he said.