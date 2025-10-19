Kerala Governor extends Deepavali greetings

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 19 (PTI) Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar here on Sunday greeted the people of the state on Deepavali.

In a message, he said, “I convey my heartiest Deepavali greetings to the people of Kerala and Keralites all over the world.” He said Deepavali signifies the triumph of good over evil, and the festive spirit fills the people with a spirit of empathy and a greater sense of oneness that strengthens our social harmony.

”I wish everyone a happy and prosperous Deepavali,” he said. PTI TBA TBA ROH