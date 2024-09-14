Kerala Governor extends Onam greetings, calls for equality and unity

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan wished Keralites across the globe on the eve of Onam on Saturday and said the harvest festival cherishes legacy of a life of equality, oneness and prosperity.

He urged everyone to take the joyous occasion to spread the state’s message of love, equality and harmony.

In his message, he said Onam brightens every home with the joy of festivity, celebrates the cherished legacy of a life of equality, oneness and prosperity and inspires everyone to strive to create such a society.

"Together, let us spread the melody, charm and sparkle of Onam across the world as Kerala’s message of love, equality and harmony,” he added.