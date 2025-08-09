Kerala Governor extends ''Raksha Bandhan'' greetings

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 9 (PTI) Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday extended 'Raksha Bandhan' greetings to everyone.

In a Facebook post, the Governor expressed hope that the festival will foster affection and compassion amongst families and societies.

"My hearty greetings on #RakshaBandhan! May this festival inspire love, trust, and care and foster affection and compassion amongst families and societies," he said in the post.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar also wished everyone on the occasion.

"Wishing everyone a happy and blessed Raksha Bandhan. My heartfelt wishes to all the sisters who are the strength and pride of every home, and to all the brothers who stand by them with love and support," he said in a FB post. PTI HMP HMP ADB