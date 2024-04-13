Kerala Governor extends Vishu greetings

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 13 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Saturday extended greetings to the people of the state on the eve of Vishu and wished that the harvest festival strengthen people's commitment to protect nature.

Malayalees across the world celebrate "Vishu" on the first day of the Malayalam month of 'Medam' which falls on April 14 this year.

In a message, Governor Khan termed vishu as a 'blissful occasion'.

"I convey my heartiest greetings to the people of Kerala and other Keralites all over the world on the blissful occasion of Vishu, which marks the beginning of a period of plenitude.

May this harvest festival usher in a spell of greater prosperity, contentment and togetherness and strengthen our commitment to protect Mother Nature whose resources sustain us," he said.

Vishu is also considered as the Malayalam New Year. PTI LGK ROH