Kerala Governor greets people on Independence Day

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 14 (PTI) Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday greeted the people on the eve of Independence Day.

In a message, he said, “I extend my hearty greetings and best wishes to the people of Kerala and other Keralites all over the world as we celebrate the 79th Independence Day of our beloved nation.” As citizens of the world’s largest democracy, it is our duty to treasure our freedom and equality by upholding democratic values and ensuring greater dignity for our fellow beings, he said.

It is an occasion to pay our respectful homage to the countless patriots and freedom fighters who have sacrificed their lives for our freedom, he said.

“In remembrance of their supreme sacrifices and efforts, let us rededicate ourselves towards the goal of becoming a Viksit Bharat blessed with greater development, inclusion and self-reliance,” he said.

On the 79th Independence Day, I wish everyone a brighter, healthier and more prosperous future, the Governor said.