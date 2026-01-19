Kerala Governor inaugurates Maha Magha Mahotsavam festival, hails Sanatana Dharma

Malappuram (Kerala), Jan 19 (PTI) The Maha Magha Mahotsavam, known as Kerala's Kumbh Mela, began on the banks of Bharathapuzha river here on Monday.

The event was ceremonially inaugurated by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar by hoisting the festival flag.

Earlier, the flag and flagstaff for the ceremony were brought in a grand procession from Angadippuram Aliparamba Kalari.

Sages and ascetics from various states reached Thirunavaya to take part in the sacred Magha bath, organisers said.

While addressing the gathering, the Governor hailed the Sanatana Dharma and Hindu tradition.

Arlekar stressed the significance of reviving the tradition of Sanatana Dharma and said it not against anyone.

He said India has the tradition of assimilating everyone who comes to it and that is the greatness of our land.

Highlighting the contributions of Kerala in this regard, the Governor said the southern state has always given big values, principles and sacred thoughts to the whole country.

"The whole country is watching towards us... Right from Adi Sankara to Sree Narayana Guru. We have always taught others Dharma... How to behave with others and how to have good relation with others," he added.

Swami Anandavanam Bharathi, who has played a key role in organising the festival, recently said that 'Maha Magha', held since ancient times on the Thirunavaya sandbank, is organised on a grand scale this year.

The festival is being held at the historic Mamankam site, where a medieval festival was conducted once every 12 years on the banks of the Bharathapuzha.

Mamankam symbolised Kerala's rich martial traditions and intense power struggles during the medieval period and came to an end after the British took control of Malabar in 1792.

Recently, a controversy erupted in the state after revenue authorities issued a stop memo halting the construction of a temporary bridge on the Bharathapuzha river erected as part of the festival.