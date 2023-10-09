Kerala Governor Khan joins along as children with disabilities dance at school event

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 9 (PTI) In a heartwarming move, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday took part in the dance of a group of children with disabilities on stage at a school function here and merrily danced along with them till the end of their routine.

Visuals of the event showed Khan joining the children on stage and quickly copying most of their moves and dancing along with them for the entire almost-four-minute-long routine.

Dressed in a white mundu and shirt, Khan left his footwear behind and joined the children of S G Special School in Melemukku, Kuttichal in Thiruvananthapuram district of the state, trying to keep step with them.

The Governor was attending the school's 10th anniversary celebrations.

The video of Khan dancing with the children was uploaded by Raj Bhavan on the Governor's Facebook page.

Along with the video, it also put up a post which said that the school was started by a person named S Chandran considering the educational needs of his own daughter who is around 20 years of age.

"The school now has 104 children who are mentally and physically challenged students. Their age group varies from 3 years to 50 years, (and they have) varying degrees of disabilities," the Facebook post said.

The children are mostly from Kottoor village and nearby tribal areas in the seven nearby panchayats, it said.

"The school believes that, if enabled, these children could be as productive as others, but a resource crunch is a major hurdle (in supporting them)," it added. PTI HMP HMP ANE