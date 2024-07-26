Kerala Governor pays tribute to fallen soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 26 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday paid tribute to the fallen soldiers of the 1999 Kargil War on the occasion of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas at the war memorial at Pangode Military Station here.

Khan also flagged-in a cycle rally team which had embarked on a journey on July 14 as part of Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajat Jayanti celebrations, a Defence ministry release said.

Station Commander of Pangode Military Station Brigadier Salil MP, other senior officers, veterans and soldiers were also present on the occasion, it said.

The 10-member cycling team began their journey by paying homage to Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran, Param Vir Chakra (Posthumous) by laying a wreath at his bust in his hometown Ramapuram on July 14.

The team of serving Army personnel covered 348 kilometres passing through Kottayam, Alappuzha, Changanachery, Ranni, Pathanamthitta, Kottarakara, Kollam and Kilimanoor and "visited residences of 15 Veer Naris/Veer Mathas/Widows/War Veterans and felicitated them," the release said.

During their journey, the cyclists also visited ex-servicemen canteens and Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) polyclinics and held interactive sessions with the veterans community and NCC cadets, it said.

In Kochi, the Southern Naval Command commemorated Kargil Vijay Diwas with Vice Admiral V Srinivas, AVSM, NM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command paying homage to the fallen soldiers at the war memorial there, a separate defence release said.

"The occasion marks a solemn reminder of the sacrifices of our soldiers and a celebration of their valour, serving as a unifying moment of national pride and gratitude," it said.

It further said that India's victory in the Kargil war of 1999 was a testimony to the synergy and jointmanship, which is inbuilt in the character of the armed forces.

"Alongside Indian Army's 'Operation Vijay' and IAF's 'Operation Safed Sagar' on land, Indian Navy's 'Operation Talwar' at sea ensured the effective blockade of the enemy's sea route and aggressive patrols in the Arabian Sea," the release said.