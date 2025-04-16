Kerala Governor remarks about SC ruling 'unacceptable': CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 16 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday termed as "unacceptable" Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's recent reported remarks about the Supreme Court ruling setting a timeline for Governors to deal with bills passed by the legislature, but said he was not like his predecessor.

Vijayan, at a press conference held here, said that usually a Governor should not take a stand contrary to a SC ruling, but in the instant case, there were "political reasons" for doing so.

"That is what has happened here," the CM said, but added that such a stand was "unacceptable".

Arlekar had termed the apex court ruling as "overreach by the judiciary".

"However, the new Governor is not like his predecessor. He is cooperating with the government in a good way," Vijayan said.

During the press conference, he also answered queries related to the Kerala HC ordering a CBI probe against his Chief Principal Secretary K M Abraham, the protest by female Civil Police Officer (CPO) candidates seeking appointment and whether any action has been recommended against ADGP M R Ajithkumar by the State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb.

Vijayan said that he will decide what has to be done in the case of Abraham once the legal proceedings reach a particular stage.

He also said that Abraham has informed that he will be challenging the order passed against him.

The Kerala High Court last week had ordered CBI to lodge an FIR and launch a probe against Abraham on a complaint accusing the retired bureaucrat of amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Regarding Ajithkumar, the CM said he has not received any recommendation from the State Police Chief to take action against the ADGP for allegedly making false statements with respect to the disruption of Thrissur Pooram last year.

He also said that till now he has not received any report indicating who was at fault for the Pooram disruption last year.

On the protesting CPO candidates issue, the CM said that only those in the rank list who are eligible for the post are appointed and it is done as per the available vacancies. Merely because someone is in the rank list does not result in their appointment, he added.

He also said that there has been no failure on the part of the government in identifying and filling the vacancies.

Vijayan also said that the PM SHRI project was needed in the state, but there were problems in implementing it as the National Education Policy (NEP) also had to be implemented along with it.

He said that since the state government was against the NEP, further discussions are required to resolve the matter and implement the PM SHRI initiative.

His statement assumes importance as state General Education Minister V Sivankutty recently batted in favour of the PM SHRI project even as CPI(M)-ally CPI expressed its opposition to the initiative. PTI HMP HMP KH