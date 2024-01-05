Kerala Governor says he was invited to CM Vijayan's Christmas feast

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 5 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday clarified that he was invited to the Christmas-New Year feast organised by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and asked the media to find out the reason for his non-participation.

When asked about media reports that he was not invited to the event held earlier this week, Khan said the invitation letter was there in the Raj Bhavan for the journalists to verify.

"I don't want to comment on all these things. Invitation is there in the Raj Bhavan....go and see it," the Governor told reporters here.

He also asked the reporters why he should explain everything to them.

"Why should I explain? It is for you to find out. You ask me questions...you don't ask questions there (to the Chief Minister). That's your problem," the Governor added.

Khan's statement came amidst reports by a section of the media that he was not invited to the Christmas feast organised by Vijayan.

Prominent personalities from various walks of life, including Christian priests, attended the chief minister's feast, held at a hotel in the state capital. PTI LGK SDP KH