Kerala Governor, Speaker, Chief Minister extend Easter greetings

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 30 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Speaker A N Shamseer and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday greeted people of the state on the eve of Easter, and wished that the celebration would enrich minds with "empathy and forgiveness" and give people the courage to move forward together.

Advertisment

Khan hoped that Easter, which celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, would also inspire people to dedicate themselves to the service of the weak and the destitute.

"I convey my heartiest greetings to the people of Kerala and other Keralites the world over, on the blessed occasion of Easter, which celebrates the resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ.

"May the celebration of Easter enrich our minds with empathy and forgiveness and inspire us to dedicate ourselves to the service of the weak and the destitute in a spirit of oneness," he said in his message.

Advertisment

Shamseer, in his greetings, said that the resurrection of Jesus Christ after great suffering and sacrifice gives people the courage and hope to move forward. "The beauty of sharing is what makes every celebration great," he said.

Later, Chief Minister Vijayan, in his greetings, said there was a need to overcome the challenges of the reactionary forces that are trying to divide people on the basis of religious hatred and racism and move forward together for a better tomorrow.

He said that the Easter celebrations will strengthen this movement.

Vijayan also said that Easter "conveys a message of hope that the values of love and mercy will shine through with the strength to overcome obstacles and oppression".

Easter marks the culmination of the Holy Week of prayers and penitence recalling the final phase of Christ's life from his arrest to his crucifixion, followed by his resurrection. PTI HMP HMP ANE