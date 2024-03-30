Kerala Governor, Speaker extend Easter greetings

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Speaker A N Shamseer on Saturday greeted people of the state on the eve of Easter, and wished that the celebration would enrich the minds with "empathy and forgiveness" and give people the courage to move forward.

Khan hoped that Easter, which celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, would also inspire people to dedicate themselves to the service of the weak and the destitute.

"I convey my heartiest greetings to the people of Kerala and other Keralites the world over, on the blessed occasion of Easter, which celebrates the resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ.

"May the celebration of Easter enrich our minds with empathy and forgiveness and inspire us to dedicate ourselves to the service of the weak and the destitute in a spirit of oneness," he said in his message.

Shamseer, in his greetings, said that the resurrection of Jesus Christ after great suffering and sacrifices gives people the courage and hope to move forward.

"The beauty of sharing is what makes every celebration great," he said.

Easter marks the culmination of the Holy Week of prayers and penitence recalling the final phase of Christ's life from his arrest to his crucifixion, followed by his resurrection.