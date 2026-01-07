Kerala governor to review Malayalam Language Bill after Karnataka border authority's plea

Bengaluru, Jan 7 (PTI) The Karnataka Border Areas Development Authority (KBADA) on Wednesday said the Kerala governor has promised a thorough review of the Malayalam Language Bill, 2025, following concerns raised over its impact on Kannada-speaking linguistic minorities in Kasaragod district.

A KBADA delegation met Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and submitted a memorandum to him seeking the stalling and reconsideration of the Bill, which mandates Malayalam as the first language from Classes 1 to 10 in all government and private Kannada-medium schools in the district.

"The bill proposed by the Kerala government is wholly unconstitutional and is against the interests of the large number of Kannada-speaking linguistic minorities residing in Kasaragod district of Kerala," the KBADA said in a press release.

It pointed out that a similar bill was rejected by the president in 2017 and noted that the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs has repeatedly advised Kerala to protect the interests of linguistic minorities. It cited constitutional safeguards under Articles 30, 347, 350, 350A and 350B, which it said are being violated.

According to the KBADA, constitutional provisions mandate the appointment of Kannada teachers in Kannada-medium schools, installation of Kannada signboards at police stations, railway stations and national highways in Kasaragod, use of Kannada in official correspondence in public offices and recruitment based on the local linguistic-minority population.

The KBADA also sought regular bi-monthly meetings by the Kasaragod district collector's committee to address minority issues.

The press release warned that enforcing the Bill would force Kannada-speaking students to learn Malayalam even if they are unfamiliar with the language, adversely affecting their education and future prospects, especially if they pursue higher studies outside Kerala.

It said the move would have far-reaching consequences for students who have studied in Kannada as their mother tongue.

The delegation comprised KBADA Secretary Prakash V Mattihalli, member Subbaiahkatte, Tekkekere Shankaranarayana Bhat, Jayaprakash Narayana Tottetodu, president of Kerala Kasapa, advocate Muralidhara Ballukarya and Sukesh A, President of the Kerala State Teachers' Association, along with other Kannadigas from Kasaragod.

"The Hon'ble Governor assured the delegation that the bill would be stalled, thoroughly reviewed, and that the interests of Kannadigas in Kasaragod would be safeguarded," the KBADA said. PTI GMS RC