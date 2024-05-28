Kerala Governor urges civil servants to ensure equal and fair treatment to all

Thiruvananthapuram, May 28 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday called upon civil servants to accord equal and fair treatment to people who approach them for help.

He was addressing the meeting to felicitate the candidates who cleared the Civil Service Examinations in 2023 from Kerala.

People holding positions of authority are expected to be fair in their decisions and respectful to everyone. The Indian ethos emphasises the integration of personality in such a way that no one can be considered as 'other'. Besides, the dharma of people holding power has always been to give the same concern and protection to all people, Khan is quoted as saying in a Rajbhavan release here.

He said stalwarts like Sardar Patel visualised a civil service that would see people as their own and serve them.

"The younger generation should take forward this spirit of service through close interaction with people," Khan said.

The Governor also advised the civil service toppers to see official work as an offering to God since every religious tradition considers service to man as service to God. The uplift of the marginalised should get priority in our actions, he said.

Of the 54 candidates who had cleared the civil services exam from Kerala, 45 had participated in the function along with family members.

Dr Davendra Kumar Dhodawat, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Governor also spoke.