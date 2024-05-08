Kerala Governor visits Ram temple in Ayodhya, bows before deity

Ayodhya, May 8 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan visited the Ram temple here on Wednesday and bowed before the deity.

Kerala Raj Bhawan, in a post on X, said the governor visited the Ram Temple and had a darshan.

"I came to Ayodhya twice in January. The feeling at that time is the same even today. I have come to Ayodhya many times. It is not just a matter of happiness for us, instead it is a matter of pride, that coming to Ayodhya and worshipping Shriram," the governor told reporters.

In a video posted on the official X handle of the Kerala Governor showing Khan bowing before the idol of Ram Lalla, the chant 'Jai Shree Ram' could be heard in the background. PTI COR SAB NSD NSD