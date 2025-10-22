Kerala govt allocates additional Rs 250 cr for KASP health insurance scheme

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 22 (PTI) The Kerala government sanctioned an additional Rs 250 crore for the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP), the state’s health insurance scheme covering more than 41.99 lakh poor and vulnerable people.

Announcing the decision on Wednesday, Finance Minister K N Balagopal said in a statement, “A total of Rs 4,618 crore has been allocated for KASP so far under the second Pinarayi Vijayan government.” Implemented by the state health agency, the scheme provides free medical treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh per year for each family, benefiting 41.99 lakh poor and economically weak families, he added.

Giving details of the flagship scheme, Balagopal said, “The annual premium per family is Rs 1,050. The state government fully bears the premium for 18.02 lakh families, while for another 23.97 lakh families, it covers Rs 418.80 of the premium, with the remaining amount contributed by the central government.” Currently, KASP treatment is available at 197 government hospitals, four central government hospitals, and 364 private hospitals across Kerala.

“Treatment is provided free of cost at all empanelled hospitals, whether government or private,” the minister said.

In addition to KASP, the state runs the Karunya Benevolent Fund (KBF) scheme, which provides one-time free treatment assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh for families with an annual income below Rs 3 lakh. For kidney-related diseases, treatment worth up to Rs 3 lakh is available free of cost, the minister added. PTI LGK SSK